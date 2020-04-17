Johnny Depp Shocks Fans As He Joins Instagram With 8-Minute Video Shot In A Candlelit Cave

The actor and musician gave fans a pandemic pep talk during his social media debut.

Johnny Depp has finally joined Instagram. Months after fellow A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Matthew McConaughey joined the social media platform, the 56-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star posted his first photo and video to the site and racked up nearly 2 million followers within hours.

Depp first posted a photo of himself sitting on a wooden bench amid more than a dozen lit candles in what appears to be a cave-like setting. The elusive actor is wearing jeans and tinted glasses for his Instagram debut. In the caption to the photo, the actor teased that he was filming something and would be back in a minute.

Depp’s first post received over 1 million likes and comments from famous followers such as Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and Depp’s former 21 Jump Sreet co-star Holly Robinson-Peete.

Depp’s second post was a deeply personal 8-minute video which introduced the premiere of his collaboration with Jeck Beck for a cover of the John Lennon song “Isolation.” In his spiel, Depp addressed the “horrific” global health pandemic and admitted he never felt the need to join social media until now.

“I’ve never done any of this before,” Depp told his fans in the video. “I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Depp then gave his fans a pep talk as he said it’s important to stay “caring” and “curious” during this time of isolation and that they should do something today that will benefit others tomorrow.

“We must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony,” he said.

The three-time Oscar nominee and Hollywood Vampires alum suggested that the self-isolation time should be used for “great learning.” Depp suggested self-isolation activities that include reading and making music and films.

Depp, who divorce drama with ex-wife Amber Heard has dominated his headlines in recent years, also offered a message of thanks to his loyal fans. The actor said he is touched “beyond words” by the fan support.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends welcomed Depp to the world of social media and thanked him for his words of wisdom. One fan wrote that it was an “honor” to hear the Depp address his fans in such a personal way. Another added that the sound of Depp’s voice has a “calming” effect and that having him on social media gives fans a way to show him that they will always have his back.