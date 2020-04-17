Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Killer Physique In Latest Home Workout Video

Continuing her saga of home workout videos, fitness model Hanna Oberg added her latest exercise circuit to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, April 16.

For the workout, Hanna wears a matching outfit, consisting of a sports bra and leggings. The bra includes two pieces of fabric with one crossed over the other at the chest that gives the top a low-cut neckline and teases a bit of cleavage at the same time. Wearing just the bra on her upper body, the model’s followers get an eyeful of her sculpted arm and back muscles, toned tummy, and full sleeve of tattoos on her right arm. The gray leggings ride high on Hanna’s hips and have a mottled appearance. They cling to her muscular thighs and backside, ending at the ankle.

Hanna goes with a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorizes with a couple of thin bracelets and a necklace. She wears her long, brunette hair pulled back in a low ponytail that leaves several loose strands framing her face and adds a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to give her face a healthy appearance.

The post consists of five short video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the full back workout. Hanna performs the workout in a bright room with wood flooring and uses a single black resistance band for equipment.

The first video starts with flat lay pulldowns into back extensions while the second features straight arm alternating rows. Hanna continues in the third video with bend over one arm underhand rows and switches to seated one arm rows in the fourth. The final video features standing back flyes.

In the caption of the post, Hanna specifies that her followers should shoot for four sets of 12-15 reps for each exercise. She explains that she tried to think outside of the box with the workout to give her back an isolated burn. The model asks her followers to let her know what they think in the comments section of the post.

Within the first day of being posted, the workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and close to 300 comments from the fitness trainer’s adoring fans. Many of her 1.8 million followers thanked Hanna for a new workout to try and added their thoughts on the exercises in the comments section.

“[D]efinitely going to try this, back has been one of the hardest things to train since gyms have shut,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such a cute set!!!! You look so good girl!,” another follower complimented.