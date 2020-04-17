Bruna Rangel Lima Wears String Bikini, Tells Her Followers To ‘Stay Nice & Clean During This Quarantine’

Brazilian fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima has cautioned her 3.8 million Instagram followers to maintain proper hygiene during the current coronavirus pandemic.

With a lockdown in place in order to help slow the transmission of COVID-19, many people are self-isolating. Bruna posted two images to her official Instagram reminding everyone to “stay nice & clean during this quarantine.”

The fitness model posted two raunchy images to go along with her quarantine message. Standing in front of a bathroom vanity, Bruna had her back to the photographer but looked over her shoulder towards the camera lens. This meant that her pert derriere was on display in the skimpy black string bikini she was wearing.

The bikini top has multiple straps that crisscross her toned and tanned back. Tucked into the matching black thong is a pair of handheld clippers, as she reminds fans that manscaping “is the way to go.”

Bruna’s light locks are straightened and fall over her shoulders and down her back as she gently rests her hands on the vanity. She wears minimal makeup and little jewelry but a diamond stud can be seen in her nose as well as a delicate bracelet on one wrist.

The second image in the series shows Bruna looking away from the camera but still in the same location. Her hair covers her bikini top entirely in this shot but her booty is still on display.

As soon as Bruna published the images, her followers started to gather. Within 11 hours of posting, the racy snaps had garnered 125,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“You’re truly the most gorgeous and stunning girl in the entire world,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post, following it up with a row of fire emoji in order to further convey how they felt.

“You are the beauty of the day,” a follower wrote, also using multiple fire emoji.

“Slayyy,” said another, using the peach emoji this time.

In fact, many of Bruna’s followers used nothing more than emoji in order to express how they felt about the pictures. Most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji and they were used many times over by her legion of fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna regularly posts bikini shots to her Instagram account. Most recently, her fans were wowed by a series of shots that showed the fitness model wearing a bold red bikini as she lounged on a wicker chair.