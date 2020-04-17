Kenya Moore & Eva Marcille React To Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Phaedra Parks Possibly Coming Back To ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille recently spoke to Andy Cohen about the possibility of former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Phaedra Parks coming back for Season 13.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that either Biermann or Parks will be getting their peaches back any time soon, NeNe Leakes has shared in recent interviews that the show could use an appearance from them. The show’s current original cast member even went so far as to say the two should replace Marcille, who Leakes feels isn’t a great fit for the Bravo series.

Cohen decided to ask Moore and Marcille how they would feel if either Biermann or Parks returned to the series, per Bravo. The conversation took place after the two appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The show’s executive producer shared Leakes has been “rallying” behind Biermann, who had an altercation with Moore back in Season 10. Moore asked if Leakes had been “diagnosed with bipolar disorder?” while Marcille replied she was “confused” by the new budding relationship between Leakes and Biermann. The America’s Next Top Model alum revealed that, during her first season on the show, she remembered Leakes and Biermann falling out after Biermann accused Leakes of having roaches in her home in Season 10.

As for the idea of Parks returning, Moore seemed to have given that idea even less of a thought. She shared with Cohen that, like many of the things Leakes has said, she is choosing to ignore her suggestions about who should join or exit the cast.

“I just don’t put any energy into anything she says and does,” Moore admitted.

Viewers of RHOA will recall that both Biermann and Parks had shocking exits from the show. After allegedly spreading a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug and rape Williams in Season 9, Parks was fired from the series. Biermann, who was an original cast member of RHOA, left after returning for one season. During her return, she was accused of being negative and refused to attend multiple cast events and trips.

Leakes also showed her alliance with Biermann on social media. Earlier this month, the on-again, off-again friends appeared on Instagram live and dished on Season 12. While Biermann told Leakes she hasn’t been watching the recent season, she said she enjoyed the show the most when she appeared with Leakes and her friend Sheree Whitfield. She also claims the current housewives aren’t being their genuine selves when the cameras are rolling.