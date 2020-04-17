Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Abs In Yellow Sports Bra And Gray Leggings For New Workout Video

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge treated her Instagram followers fans to a new workout video on Thursday, this one focusing on the glutes and abs. For the series, the Dutch fitness model wore an outfit that showed off her midsection, a mustard yellow sports bra and a pair of gray leggings.

She started the workout with a set of side plank reach throughs. This meant that she had to prop herself up on one arm, bent at the elbow while she extended the other on the opposite side. Then she twisted her torso, stretched the arm that was in the air under her chest.

In the third video, she performed a set of hip thrust pulses. For this exercise, she leaned her back against a chair, raising both her knees and hips. With a dumbbell placed below her abdomen, she lowered her hips until they hovered just a short distance above the floor. Then she thrust them upward which was followed by a shallow downward dip before she raised her hips once more.

Then, she started a series of frog pumps. These required hip thrusts as well but they were done while she lay on her back with her knees spread and the soles of her feet touching. She also placed a short gray exercise band around her knees.

In the fourth video of the series, she performed a set of mountain climbers and then, in the final clip of the series, she knocked out a series of hand-to-toe touches. For the latter exercise, she propped herself up on both arms and raised her torso, hips, and knees into the air while keeping her feet planted on the floor. She then extended her leg upwards and stretched the opposite arm towards it.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Sophie received praise for the workout and for her physical attractiveness.

“Such a Beauty and amazing workout! Gotta try it,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

“You’re so stunning!! Love this video,” another added.

“Always such good stuff! Trying this one tomorrow,” a third person wrote. “Also, can we just take a moment to appreciate how perfect and flawless you look as always!”

Others thanked her for demonstrating exercises that could be done now that gyms across the world have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for sharing some exercises with us that you can do at home (obviously because you’re doing them at home????)!” a fourth commenter wrote.