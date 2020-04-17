Land O’Lakes Erases American Indian ‘Butter Maiden’ Logo After 92 Years

Land O’Lakes has officially erased their American Indian “butter maiden” logo from their products after almost a century of use, reports People Magazine. The company initially announced that it would remove the logo in February, and this month the new-look products begun arriving in stores.
The American Indian woman featured prominently on all of the Land O’Lakes products for 92 years was named Mia. In 1928, Brown & Bigelow illustrator Arthur C. Hanson painted the illustration. Initially, it showed more of her but was later changed to focus on her face.
The change is rolling out ahead of the brand’s 101st anniversary.
For years, detractors criticized the company for using the allegedly racist logo. North Dakota Representative Ruth Buffalo told the Grand Forks Herald that the image of Mia recalls the “human and sex trafficking” of American Indian women and girls.
While happy that Land O’Lakes is finally removing their old logo, Buffalo expressed that she believes there is still plenty of work to be done in the country to address “underlying issues that directly impact an entire population that survived genocide.”
Many people on social media believe the dairy brand acted because of the backlash they received; however, People reports that President and CEO Beth Ford did not give explicit reasoning behind the company’s decision.
All she said was that changing the focus to the “farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” is more in line with the brand’s image.
It sounds like Ford’s goal is to connect the farmers that “grow our food with those that consume it.”
“Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide,” she added.
According to the company’s press release, they will introduce several types of new packaging, including “a new front-of-package design that features the phrase ‘Farmer-Owned’ above LAND O’LAKES brandmark, ‘Since 1921.'”
Their stick butter products will “include photos of real Land O’Lakes farmers and co-op members and copy that reads ‘Since 1921’ and ‘Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy.”
People Magazine shared a photo of the updated logo. It uses the same color palette, but where Mia used to be is a lake positioned between two rows of green trees, which reflect in the water.
The new design has started appearing on tubs of butter, but it will start showing up on other Land O’Lakes products such as cheese sticks and deli items later this year.
View this post on Instagram
We call this a sweet deception ????. This buttercream-frosted Butter Stick Cake is a great baking activity to do with kids and is the perfect way to bring out the smiles this April Fool's Day. . . For our next round of #LetsBakeLOL, we'd love to see your take on this creative cake! Be sure to tag us when you share your photos! Instructions below: . . 1. Prepare your favorite cake recipe, stir in ¼ cup of rainbow sprinkles and bake in a 13 x 9-inch pan according to your recipe’s directions. . . While the cake is cooling make a batch of buttercream frosting. To make the buttercream frosting beat 1 ½ cups softened Land O Lakes® butter until creamy, gradually add 4 ½ cups powdered sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons half & half to get to a nice fluffy consistency. Beat in 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and 5 drops of yellow food color (or until the perfect butter cream/yellow food color has been accomplished!). . . Now for the fun part, cut cooled cake into a shape of a butter stick and frost (dimensions should be around 4 ¾ in long x 1 ¼ in x 1 ¼). We made our cake into a layer cake, by cutting the cake in half lengthwise, but that is optional! . . To frost the cake, place the first layer of cake on a serving dish and spread on a generous, even layer of buttercream frosting for the filling. Place the second layer on top and press down gently. Cover the cake with a thin layer of frosting. Don't worry about making this layer of frosting look perfect. This first layer of frosting is called a crumb coat, and it ensures that the final layer of frosting looks spectacular. Put cake in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or until well-chilled and firm. After removing from refrigerator, generously frost your cake, smoothing sides and top to look like creamy butter. . . Happy Baking! . . . . . #LetsBakeLOL #AprilFools #AprilFoolsDIY #DIY #butter #cake #buttercake #prank