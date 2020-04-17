Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia has been mostly sharing workout pics and videos lately, although she’s sprinkled a few bikini snaps here and there. That was the case today when she shared a new video clip of herself in a tiny red thong bikini. The slow-motion video called attention to her famous booty as she enjoyed herself in a pool.

The video began with Yanet facing her back towards the camera. Her hair looked wet and was slicked back behind her shoulders. She submerged herself in the sparkling blue water and swam forward before reaching the edge of the pool. The model then placed her hands on the ledge and pulled herself up from the pool to reveal her derrière.

Her bright red thong bottoms were tiny and left her curves on full show, and the back of her bikini top was tied in the middle. After a moment, Yanet glanced over to her right and showed her profile and gazed down towards the ground. Her drenched figure was hard to miss and her wet skin glistened in the sunlight and looked flawless.

In the backdrop was a well-manicured lawn and hedges. There were also several trees including a couple of palm trees. And further beyond that was a peek of the ocean.

The skies were covered in many puffy clouds, although the sun still beamed through and lit up the landscape.

There was no geotag that revealed her location, although she often spends time in Mexico or Los Angeles so it’s likely from one of those places.

The update is proving to be very popular, and it’s been viewed over a million times in the first three hours since it went live. In addition, Yanet’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their love. A majority of the messages were in Spanish with some English-speakers chiming in with their opinions.

“Omg,” gushed a devotee.

“That looks amazing,” declared another fan.

“Amazing view! Wish the weather was like that here,” wrote a third admirer.

“I could watch this all day,” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

Yanet often showcases her derrière for her Instagram fans, and shared another update a week ago that was all about her curves. In that snap, she stood indoors and rocked a crop top and a pair of funky patterned leggings. These were high-waisted and fit her very tightly. She wore her hair slicked back into a low bun and sported a pair of white over-the-ear headphones. Beside her was a blue exercise ball and in the backdrop was her kitchen.