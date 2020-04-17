Kenya Moore Promises To Show ‘Receipts’ During The ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion

Kenya Moore confirms that she will be bringing in the drama when during her appearance on the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

The former beauty queen recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with fellow co-star Eva Marcille. During their discussion, the topic of the much-anticipated Season 12 reunion came up.

The Inquisitr previously reported that due to COVID-19, the reunion will be taped virtually this year, allowing all of the cast members to air out their issues with one another from their residences. According to Bravo, one of the topics Moore is planning to bring up is the rekindled friendship between Porsha Williams and Moore’s nemesis, NeNe Leakes.

The two recently reconciled in Greece after having a vicious argument via text after the Season 11 reunion. Moore claims that despite claiming they have forgiven each other for their actions, Williams and Leakes aren’t actually back on good terms in real life.

“You’ll see at the reunion. I definitely have receipts, and I think that this is going to be a reunion of exposure,” Moore teased. “That’s what I’m calling it, because so many things have been covered up over the years, and I am going to open up that can of worms and that receipt box, and I am going to show everything. You will see who the fakes are and who the phonies are and who the real people are.”

Moore’s appearance on WWHL wasn’t the first time she’s claimed to have receipts on her co-stars. She and Kandi Burruss have both hinted throughout the season that they have information on multiple housewives that the fans aren’t privy to.

Williams decided to address the topic when she virtually appeared on the late-night show earlier this month. She shared that, like the show’s viewers, she’s waiting to see what evidence Moore and Burruss have conjured up for the reunion. She also claims that she and Leakes have been in a good place since their reunion in Greece.

“I was upset, it is what it is, and I’m sure she has had some things to say about me, but we both agreed that we have moved on,” Williams said of her and Leakes’ current relationship.

Moore returned to RHOA for Season 12 after taking a season off to focus on her pregnancy and eventual birth of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly. In addition to her marital woes with husband Marc Daly, viewers have watched as Moore and Leakes have had their fallouts throughout the season. The former friends have had arguments during the group’s trips to Toronto, Canada, and Greece.