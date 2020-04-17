Natalie Roser Dazzles In A Tiny White Bikini At The Beach

Natalie Roser took to her Instagram feed today to share a snippet of her time at the beach as she appeared to have a blast. The new update was a video of herself running towards the camera from the ocean in a tiny white bikini.

Her top was tiny with a class triangle-cut that hugged the sides of her chest, leaving her cleavage on show. Her bottoms were low-waisted with long side ties that fell down her upper thighs. The tag in the post noted that her ensemble was from TRIANGL.

Natalie’s hair appeared drenched as she likely dunked her head into the ocean water and it was brushed mostly behind her back with loose pieces flying about. She didn’t wear any visible accessories and her makeup application appeared very natural-looking. At the least, it looked like she sported lipstick and dark mascara.

The video began with Natalie mid-jog as she smiled widely and gazed directly at the camera. The footage was slowed down as she ran forward and it gave her fans a chance to see her incredibly toned bod.

She was drenched in a bright orange glow from the sun and the flattering lighting emphasized her glowing tan and flawless skin.

Behind the model was the ocean and the skies appeared completely clear.

Natalie noted in the caption that she had enjoyed herself at the Australian coast yesterday. The geotag further revealed that she was in Newcastle of New South Wales.

The update has racked up over 51,200 views in the first three hours since it was posted. Furthermore, her many admirers flooded the comments section with their reactions to the post.

“What a stunning lady. Love that smile!” exclaimed a social media user.

“Good to see you out enjoying the beach, zero reasons to be isolated IMO,” wrote a second devotee.

Another follower had a question for Natalie.

“Is that Caves Beach??” they wondered.

“Yes!” she responded.

“Hahaha weird coincidence – I think I saw you when I was swimming. It’s a great spot to be right now,” added the follower.

In addition, Natalie posted another bikini pic from the beach a couple of days ago. That time, she opted for a tiny gray bikini as she sat on the sand. She placed her hands on either side of her and flashed her signature smile. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and she accessorized with multiple necklaces. In particular, her puka shell choker necklace stood out and she also rocked a couple of gold necklaces.