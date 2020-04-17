Chanel West Coast Captivates In Pink Bikini In Poolside Pic

Chanel West Coast shared a poolside snap five days ago on Instagram and followed it up today with another photo from the same spot. The rapper captivated her fans’ attention in a pink snakeskin-print bikini and appeared to be enjoying herself on a sunny day.

She sat on a white-and-pink paisley towel for the shot with her knees propped up and her left toes curled up. She placed her left hand on the ground and held a blue book in her right hand. A closer look revealed that she was in the middle of reading “The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything” by Neil Pasricha.

Chanel’s ensemble was eye-catching and featured the reptile print in a non traditional pink hue. The top had a classic triangle cut that left her cleavage on show and her bottoms were tiny with long side ties. Her toned abs, legs, and tan were hard to miss.

The Ridiculousness star wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail and added glam to her look with her various accessories. She rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with a brown tint and large silver hoop earrings. Moreover, her makeup application included light pink lipstick and blush.

Beside the rapper was a white mug with a multicolored half-circle that read “West Coast.” She sat on a tan deck that lined her pool that glitter in the left side of the frame. One of her light pink pool floaties peeked through in the shot with a tropical leaf design. On the other side of the frame was a well-manicured lawn.

The update has been liked over 60,910 times so far and her followers gushed about her new share in the comments section.

“Absolute goddess!!!! So unbelievably beautiful!!!! @chanelwestcoast,” exclaimed a fan.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” declared another devotee.

“Ooh the perfect way to relax,” wrote a third admirer.

Chanel also responded to some of the comments.

“Good read?” asked a curious supporter.

“Yes very,” wrote the rapper.

And in the other recent Instagram update from the same pool, Chanel posed in a crochet white bikini and a high-waisted mesh skirt. She stood with her back angled towards the camera and glanced over her shoulder with a hint of a smile on her face. She placed her right hand on her sunglasses that had reflective lenses. Her booty was visible through the tight, long skirt that reached the ground. She completed her look with a pair of heels.