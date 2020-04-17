Jena Frumes Exposes Her Chiseled Abs While Wearing A Blue Bikini, Enjoys The ‘Beautiful Weather’

Instagram hottie Jena Frumes is keeping the quarantine blues at bay by enjoying the warm sunny weather in Los Angeles, California. She shared two sultry new pics on Thursday night that become massive hits with her loyal fanbase.

In the snaps, Jena wore a bright blue strapless bikini that showcased her chiseled abdomen. Her tiny bikini top fit snugly around her top half, pressing her breasts together and creating plunging cleavage. Her matching blue high-cut panties showed off her slender legs. Jena’s skin looked exceptionally healthy and seemed to glow in the sunlight.

For the first photo, Jena smiled while fixing her hair to keep it pinned back and out of her face. She sat on her knees on top of a white lounge cushion set up next to a small hot tub surrounded by wooden decking. The second pic was similar to the first, except Jena concentrated on spraying a bottle of what appeared to be tanning oil or sunscreen onto her stomach.

For her afternoon in the sun, Jena skipped out on applying makeup, opting instead to display her natural good looks.

Jena set up the camera a few feet away from her to ensure that her entire body would appear in each frame. Several trees and bushes were also visible in the background of her photos. It seemed Jena took the photos while relaxing in her backyard. On the hill behind her, a neighboring house was visible.

It didn’t take long for Jena’s fans to flock to her comments section and compliment Jena on her shapely figure and gorgeous curves. In less than two hours of going live, her post amassed over 57,200 likes and more than 280 comments. Her model colleagues, Tammy Hembrow, Janet Guzman, and Analicia Chaves, liked and commented on her post alongside her regular fans.

A few users wrote that they were jealous of the warm temperatures in Los Angeles since some states are still dealing with winter weather.

“[Y]ou are literally perfect,” wrote one fan.

“Oh Jenna with that perfection lol wish I had a body like that, dad bod is only one I can work with,” said a second admirer. They added multiple emoji to their comment, including a laughing-crying emoji, a clapping emoj, an okay-sign emoji, and more.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Jena had flaunted her new hairstyle while wearing a blue crop top and a matching miniskirt. Her ensemble perfectly highlighted her best physical assets and drove her admirers wild.