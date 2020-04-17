Natalie Martinez Shakes Her Backside In Orange Bikini: ‘Quarantik’

Actress Natalie Martinez thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post on the popular social media platform. The I-Land star posted a “Throw It Back” challenge that is trending on TikTok, and the clip caused quite a stir.

Natalie stood in a bubbly hot tub that was inside another larger swimming pool that had a small ring floaty on top of the water. In the background, there was a green tree and a large mountain. The Under The Dome actress wore an orange tank style bikini top that tied under her chest, which gave viewers a glimpse at her ample cleavage, especially when she bent down to start the video. She paired the top with cheeky-style matching bikini bottoms that showed off plenty of her voluptuous backside, which she shook several times in time to the music as she pranced around the water showing off her sexy moves. The bottoms dipped down low in the front, showing off the actress’s flat and toned stomach that revealed the beginning of a six-pack when she flexed her muscles as she moved different parts of her body to the beat.

Natalie’s long brown hair hung in damp waves down her back and over her shoulders as she danced. She didn’t appear to have on much makeup to complete the pool ready look. Around her neck, she wore a thick gold chain necklace that ended just above her chest, and she also wore a shorter, more delicate gold chain that featured a pendant.

The Secrets and Lies actress’s followers appreciated the throwback video, and more than 99,000 hit the “like” button to express their approval. Plus, almost 800 Instagram users also took the time to leave Natalie a positive comment in the reply section. Commenters left the fire emoji throughout their replies, indicating that they thought the clip was hot.

“This is what we need during these tough times,” teased one fan who also included a laughing emoji.

“First, my stimulus check came in, and now this? Oh man, life is great!” a second devotee gushed.

“Natalie Martinez, daaaaang…is that an inflatable donut in the background?? Lol, and you thought I was going to talk about that a**,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Not sure what I like more about yourself, your confidence, or your body. You are one impressive woman, and honestly, you stand out from other people. Keep doing you,” declared a fourth follower.

Several celebrities like Natalie are keeping themselves and their fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, The Inquisitr reported.