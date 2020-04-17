Krissy Cela Rocks Strappy Sports Bra And Sky-Blue Leggings For Lower Body Workout

Krissy Cela added a new workout series to her Instagram page on Thursday and this one focused on the lower body.

Dressed in a white sports bra and sky-blue leggings, the British fitness model started the circuit with a set of jumping squats. Krissy started this exercise with her knees bent low before she leapt into the air before landing back into her original position.

Next, she added a dumbbell to the workout for a set of hip thrusts. Krissy started the exercise with her back braced against a chair and knees and hips lifted. Holding the weight against her pelvis, she slowly lowered her hips and raised them repeatedly.

After that, she tackled a set of sumo deadlifts. Krissy assumed an extreme wide-legged stance for this one while holding the dumbbell low in front of her. Then she bent her torso forward, slowly lowering the weight as she did so and sending her hips backwards.

In her caption, Krissy instructed fans to do 15 reps of each exercise and then repeat the circuit until five minutes had elapsed.

In her fourth video, she started the workout’s second circuit with a set of curtsy lunges. This required her to take a large diagonal step backward and bend her knees repeatedly.

Then she moved on to goblet squats. She held the dumbbell under her chin for this one and then lowered her body, hinging the motion at her knees.

And finally, in the sixth video of the series, Krissy knocked out a set of ski jumps. For this exercise, she jumped from one side to the other. Each time she landed, Krissy touched one hand to the toes on her front foot as she positioned the back foot diagonally behind her.

Krissy told her fans 12 reps of the curtsy lunges, 15 of the goblet squats and 30 of the ski jumps. She instructed them to do the circuit for 5-minute intervals as well.

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans expressed eagerness about giving the workout a try.

“This is going to be my workout tomorrow,” one person wrote. “I need dumbbells but unfortunately I can’t find anywhere! Smashed it Krissy.

But others seemed intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“It’s killing my poor glutes just to watch this,” a second Instagram user wrote. “Props to you Krissy.”

And a third commenter who had tried it, vouched for how challenging the workout was.

“I did this one this afternoon!! I was so sweaty! So much fun,” they wrote before adding a blue heart emoji to their comment.