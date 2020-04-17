Ex-Tennis Pro Marat Safin Says The Coronavirus Is A Conspiracy To Implant People With Microchips

Former professional tennis player Marat Safin shared his theories on the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time Australian Open champion said the virus is a ploy for “shadow government” world leaders to implant the general public with a “microchip.”

Several professional athletes have shared their controversial views on the COVID-19 crisis. A few have claimed that it’s a conspiracy drummed up by the government in order to gain more control over civilians. According to Tennis World USA, Safin spoke to a Russian news outlet about the outbreak and how he believed it was all a smokescreen for something sinister.

The 40-year-old referenced a statement made by Bill Gates at an economic conference five years ago regarding the weaponization of a disease. Safin said the tech innovator is not clairvoyant and his prediction proved that greater forces were at play.

“Back in 2015, Bill Gates said that we will have a pandemic, the next enemy is a virus, not a nuclear war,” the Russian tennis legend said.

The former Top 10 world ranked player said that people had been duped by the media into believing the hysteria around COVID-19.

“I think with this virus the situation isn’t like what we’re being told, but people believe it all, the horror stories on TV,” he told the outlet.

Safin insisted that all of this information was available on the internet for anyone seeking the truth. He refuted claims that the respiratory illness was a “doomsday” virus, but said the public should be prepared for the vaccine to be a carrier for implants.

“People will be vaccinated with microchips, people need to be prepared,” Safin said. “Some people believe civilization will end, I don’t believe that.”

The Moscow, Russia native said that forces with more authority than elected leaders would be behind the microchip implants. He believed these figures controlled the globe.

“The whole world was put home, so everything works. I think there are guys more powerful than world leaders…they can easily do this,” Safin said.

The former tennis player said that well-known families of influence such as the Rockefellers were controlled by figures with more wealth and power than them, and those were the people who started the coronavirus outbreak.

“You can call it a shadow government,” he said.

Safin is only the latest athlete to share their coronavirus conspiracy theory. As reported by The Inquisitr, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford said the pandemic was a media-created hoax. Earlier in the month, former MLB player Aubrey Huff tweeted that the outbreak was created to distract people from a catastrophic meteor headed for earth in a few weeks.