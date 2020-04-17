Beyonce Gives Surprise Rendition Of ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ For ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Beyonce gave her fans a pleasant surprise after making a virtual appearance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.

As COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of many people across the nation, the network aired a virtual concert where musicians like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, the cast of High School Musical, and more, recorded themselves singing Disney tunes to their audience on Thursday, April 16.

Although the program was advertised prior to airing, the network decided to leave Beyonce off the roster. This allowed the “Drunk in Love” singer to shock her supporters by singing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the Disney film, Cinderella. As she performed the classic song in her home, the Grammy winner showed off her stunning blond curls, which were in a half-up, half-down style.

She also allowed the natural light to beam on her orange lipstick and clear skin as she belted the song. Beyonce then left a touching message to the people who have been deemed essential workers and first responders since the pandemic occurred, per E! News.

“Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America,” Beyonce said. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

The video of Bey’s performance was almost instantly circulated across social media. Her performance began trending on Twitter shortly after her segment aired. Many of her fans took to the platform to share their excitement after seeing Beyonce on television during this time.

“BEYONCÉ HAS BLESSED US!!” one fan tweeted.

“IF BEYONCÉ PROMISES WE ARE GOING TO GET THRU THIS THEN WE ARE GOING TO GET THRU THIS!” another supporter exclaimed.

Although her career spans two decades, Beyonce didn’t become a member of the Disney franchise until July of 2019. The mother-of-three lent her voice to the CGI version of The Lion King, where she played the adult Nala. In addition to taking on the role, Beyonce also curated and produced songs for the film, and shared footage of her putting the album together for an ABC special last year.

Beyonce’s surprise performance comes weeks after many parts of the U.S. were put on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unlike her multiple entertainment counterparts, the notoriously private star has refrained from her social media accounts to share how the quarantine has been affecting her and her family.

While she hasn’t been interacting on social media, her husband, Jay-Z, recently teamed up with Rihanna to donate $2 million to COVID-19 relief. The money, which came from both artists’ foundations, is set to help support undocumented workers and the elderly and homeless population on New York and Los Angeles.