‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Teases Viewers With Season 2 Image

Lauren Hissrich shares a Season 2 production image for 'The Witcher.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix‘s The Witcher as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, production on Season 2 of The Witcher has been placed on hiatus due to the current coronavirus pandemic. However, the series showrunner recently released an image of the upcoming season, according to Digital Spy.

Prior to the shutdown, news had been coming through at a regular pace regarding the next installment of The Witcher. Along with several cast announcements, showrunner Lauren Hissrich had also been posting details of production.

Filming began on the upcoming season in February so there is some footage already filmed, albeit a small amount. Recently, Hissrich posted a new image from Season 2 to her official Twitter account recently which delighted fans.

“The sun will rise again,” Hissrich wrote. “Until then, stay home and stay safe.”

Obviously referring to the shutdown and subsequent lockdown for citizens regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the image shows a sunlit forest as the production crew crowd around the location. It was also captioned to reveal that the picture was taken a month ago when filming was still underway.

#tbt one month ago on the set of ⁦@witchernetflix⁩. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

It is unclear from the photo what is happening in the shot. However, Screen Rant points out that this could be Brokilon forest where “Ciri fled with her friend Dara following the fall of Cintra at the hands of the invading Nilfgaardian empire.”

The outlet also points out that this location is very important in The Witcher universe. Brokilon forest is also home to the Dryads that feature in the book series on which the TV show is based. It was also where Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) met in the books. However, that was changed in the Netflix’s Season 1 finale.

Production for Season 2 was initially halted on The Witcher for two weeks. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, networks across the board still maintain closed studios in order to comply with current social distancing rules in force to help slow the spread of the virus.

Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju was confirmed to play Nivellen in Season 2 of The Witcher. However, he recently confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19. He has since recovered but Netflix initially closed down production as a result of this diagnosis.

As yet, no return date has been confirmed for production to start again on the hit epic fantasy series and viewers will have to continue to wait for further news.