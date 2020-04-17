Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Stunning Legs In Short Red Shorts

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling throwback shot that saw her in short red shorts and a blazer to match. Over the past few weeks, the reality star has made it known that she has been having a tough time in quarantine, especially since her father was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19. However, she opted to think of happier times today by sharing a past photo.

The snap showed the Chrisley Knows Best star in what appeared to be a mudroom, sitting on a wooden bench with a striped pillow at her back. To her right was a small window with flowers, allowing for light to escape into the white room and shine on her. The 22-year-old did not share a specific geotag but she mentioned that she was a pro at social distancing before it was a thing, hashtagging “loner life.”

Chrisley showed off her trim figure in a coordinating red set that was chic and sexy at the same time. She was wearing a blazer with long sleeves and a small amount of padding on her shoulders. She wore the garment open, and a piece of black fabric lined both sides. Underneath her jacket, the beauty wore a low-cut black tank top that had lace around the top, drawing even more attention to her chest. The tank was worn tucked into her shorts, accentuating her tiny waist.

The bottoms were just as hot, featuring a thick waistband that did a great job of flaunting Chrisley’s midsection. The garment hit well on her upper thigh while her long and slender stems looked nothing short of spectacular. She elongated her legs even more with a pair of strappy black sandals, which helped to show off her calf muscles.

The fashion designer kept accessories to a minimum with only a pair of small earrings. She wore her short tresses swept off to one side of her face, with a few pieces of hair covering her eye. She completed her look with an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The update has only been live on her feed for a brief period of time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 45,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“I love your haircut! You are so beautiful and so classy!” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You are gorgeous young lady,” a second person chimed in.

“You are gorgeous, and I love your family,” another fan added.