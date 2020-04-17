Donald Trump Approval Rating Plunges In New Gallup Poll

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has slipped six points in the past month, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday. Trump’s job approval rating is now 43 percent, down six points since mid-March.

Notably, this is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded since Trump took office. The 43 percent approval rating is still higher than the president’s average of 40 percent. Trump’s rating has fallen to seven percent among Democrats and to 39 percent among independent voters. The vast majority of Republicans, 93 percent of them, approves of the president’s job performance.

It is not only Trump’s approval rating that has dropped. Satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States has dropped 12 points. Among Republicans it has dropped 17 points, to 60 percent. Twenty-four percent of independents are satisfied with the direction of the country, down 14 points since March. Democrats’ satisfaction level has not changed, and remains at 10 percent.

As Gallup notes, Trump’s approval ratings spiked when he decided to take action to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, urging Americans to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus. “But one month is a long time for Americans in quarantine, and the dip in the president’s ratings may be equally reflective of their assessment of his performance and an overall souring mood as the unemployment rate and death toll both continue to climb.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has strained the U.S. and its institutions in unprecedented ways, creating great challenges for leaders. It’s unsurprising that fewer Americans are satisfied with the way things are going than was the case a month ago.”

Congressional job approval has gone up. Thirty percent of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, eight percent more than in March. The cause of this surge — which is the most significant in 10 years — is likely the economic stimulus legislation passed by both chambers in a bipartisan way.

As Gallup wrote, “Compared with other U.S. institutions’ ratings, 30 percent might not seem impressive — but for the U.S. legislative branch, it’s a notable figure in a decades-long trend.”

In Gallup’s March poll, 60 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and his overall approval rating was at an all-time high of 49 percent. Positive reviews among Democrats and independents caused the surge, but it appears to have already faded away.

The drop in approval ratings could have implications for the November presidential election, when Trump will face Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. A Fox News poll released last week suggests that the race is close, with both Biden and Trump polling at 42 percent nationwide.