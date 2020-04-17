Big Sean Hints That He’ll Be Proposing To Jhene Aiko Soon During Their Instagram Live Session

It seems like marriage may be in the foreseeable future for Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.

The TWENTY88 creators recently gave their fans a glimpse into their relationship via Instagram live on Thursday, April 16. While fans of the couple have been wondering what their current status after they seemingly reunited in December 2019, the two shared a glimpse of their banter as they had a conversation in two separate locations, as they’re possibly in quarantine at their own respective houses.

The two looked adorable throughout the live session and Sean showered Aiko with compliments as she rocked a makeup-free face and braids. The “Mercy” rapper also shared he plans to make her his bride one day during their discussion, per Hollywood Life.

“You look good!” Sean told his lady love, to which she sarcastically replied, “Oh yeah? Why don’t you marry me?”

Without pausing, Sean said to Aiko, “It’s in the works. Don’t even trip.”

The comment from Sean left many of their fans to rejoice at the thought of them tying the knot. The statement came as a shock to many of them, as Aiko and Sean had yet to confirm where they are in each other’s lives. While she played coy throughout the conversation, he encouraged followers to use their own interpretations when wondering if they’re back on or not.

Aiko and Sean broke up in March 2019 after two years together. Although her May 2019 song “Triggered” implied they didn’t have a healthy relationship, she confirmed they never stopped caring for each other after their split. The two continued to attend events together, including Diddy’s 50th birthday party in December 2019. They also collaborated on a song together in November 2019 called “None of your Concern.” Sean also referred to Aiko as his “baby” when the “W.A.Y.S” singer released her album Chilombo in March.

In addition to subtly discussing his plans to make Aiko his wife, the two also discussed the misconceptions they’ve endured since the beginning of their relationship. According to E! News, the two are often deemed as a toxic couple, as Aiko has been known to discuss negative details of their relationship in her songs. The couple both denied they are bad for one another, stating that they are the exact opposite of what the public perceives.

As for their songs, Aiko explained she is simply sharing her art with the world and isn’t airing her dirty laundry.

“I think that we help each other grow,” Aiko said. “I don’t think that we have ever really argued, like yelling at each other…we’re very mature I would say.”