Analicia Chaves Rocks A Tiny Bikini To Show Off Her Curves In New Instagram Selfie

American model and influencer Analicia Chaves recently went online and treated her 2.1 million Instagram followers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Thursday, April 16, Analicia could be seen rocking a minuscule, light-pink bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she flashed major underboob, while putting her taut stomach and sexy thighs on full display.

To strike a pose, she stood in her living room in front of a mirror, tugged at her bikini bottoms, puckered her lips, and clicked a selfie.

Staying true to her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a mauve lipstick, light gray eyeshadow, winged eyeliner combined with a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a matching polish.

Analicia wore her raven-colored tresses in curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a few rings.

In the caption, she wrote that she is eagerly waiting for summers, adding that her sexy bikini was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap racked up more than 51,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 800 messages in which they showered the model with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that Analicia is quite popular on the photo-sharing platform.

“I love you so much, please come to Australia when things get better,” one of her fans requested.

“Who needs summer when you constantly raise the temperature with your hot pics every day?” another user chimed in.

“You have an amazing body and every right to flaunt it,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s ensemble.

“Even in simple clothes, you’re sexy as hell.”

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunning babe,” “I am gonna faint,” and “so pretty,” to let Analicia know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including motivational speaker Farrah Gray, Daisy Berry, and Draya Michele.

Analicia not only wows her Instagram fans with her bikini and lingerie snaps, but she also shows off her incredible sense of style from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model took to her page last week and exuded solid vibes in a black jacket and revealing bodysuit.