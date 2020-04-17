‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6 Tagline Teases Fans With Madison’s Return

With the tagline, 'Who will rise from the ashes,' many fans of 'Fear the Walking Dead' suspect Madison will return in Season 6.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has just released a new trailer for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead that teased Morgan’s (Lennie James) fate. However, viewers are getting excited at the tagline included that could suggest Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to return in the upcoming season, according to Comic Book.

When the trailer was first released, many viewers were concentrating on Morgan’s fate, due to his appearance at the end of the clip with a bloody eye. Some viewers suspected it was an indicator that Morgan becomes a walker in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead since he was left for dead in the Season 5 finale. However, other viewers think that the trailer was proof that Morgan survives.

Even before the trailer was released, some fans had developed a theory that would see Madison turning up just in the nick of time in order to rescue the injured character.

In fact, ever since Madison’s fate was confirmed in Season 4, fans have been suggesting that the character is still alive. Madison was believed to have perished at the Dell Stadium after locking herself in with a horde of the undead and setting the place on fire. Because her body was never found, fans are hopeful the character will return again.

Now, after AMC released the tagline for Season 6, they further suspect Madison’s return.

“Who will rise from the ashes?” AMC asked on their official Fear the Walking Dead Twitter account as they posted the trailer for the Season 6 return.

Who will rise from the ashes?#FearTWD coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/PFQ2GD8VpJ — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 7, 2020

Viewers immediately started commenting, many suggesting that the tagline was proof that Madison would be the one to rise from the ashes of Dell Stadium.

“Madison of course… rise from the ashes — clever,” wrote one Twitter user.

“After this rising from the ashes stuff, we really should get that #bringbackMadison trending on Twitter again! Who is with me?” another fan posted.

Kim Dickens, who portrays Madison, has long stated that she was up to a return to the TV series. However, there has been no official word from AMC yet regarding this potential storyline.

Of course, it may still be a very long wait before viewers can find out what AMC meant by the Season 6 tagline. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fear the Walking Dead has been delayed, along with the other Walking Dead TV series, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. As a result of social distancing rules, networks have had to shut down production until the virus is under control. However, AMC has teased that Season 6 of Fear will be ready for release this summer.