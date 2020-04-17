UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Cleavage In Pale-Pink Bikini

Paige VanZant posted a photo of her wearing a pale-pink bikini to Instagram. The picture was taken when the model posed for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue last year.

The fighter continued her onslaught of sultry posts while obeying the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. Much like many celebrities, the mixed martial artist has occupied her time by posting more to social media to stay engaged with her fans.

This image was a departure from the synchronized dancing videos she posted along with her husband Austin Vanderford at the beginning of the week. The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant, whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford, had posted several dancing clips across TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Her latest post showcased the flyweight’s stunning looks. She tagged Sports Illustrated in the caption as it was from her first appearance in the publication’s lauded Swimsuit Issue. In the photo she had her blonde hair tussled as she stared into the camera with a shade of pink lipstick on her lips. VanZant was leaning against rocks in the picture and had her arms to her side which helped accentuate her chest in the pale-pink swimsuit.

This was one of several suits she was captured in for the shoot. The social media influencer also showcased her figure in a colorful monokini, a green thin-strapped two piece, and a white bikini for the spread. VanZant had not been bashful about sharing outtakes from the photo shoot with fans.

Over 71,000 of her 2.5 million Instagram followers showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the spicy photograph. After two hours the picture garnered more than 600 comments. Fans flooded the replies with fire and heart-eye emojis. Unlike some of her recent posts that featured her husband, not many fans seemed to object to this upload.

“You look so amazing and beautiful baby girl,” a follower wrote with heart-eyes emojis.

“I mean like, I guess. In a pinch,” one Instagram user joked.

“You look great but go home,” a fan said referring to the shelter-in-place order.

Although many appreciate the scintillating photos, some UFC fans wondered when VanZant would fight again.

“But do you like to scrap still?” one fan asked.

This had been a common reply to her Instagram posts in recent weeks. Fight fans questioned whether “PVZ” still intended to compete in the UFC or had just become a full-time model and social media influencer. She received backlash from fans for focusing more on Instagram posts than training.