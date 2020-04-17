Anella Miller Wraps Her Body In Toilet Paper For Steamy New Instagram Post

Russian model Anella Miller recently took to her Instagram page and surprised her 2.6 million fans with a steamy, yet bizarre picture.

In the snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, Anella was featured wrapping her body in toilet paper to flash major sideboob and a glimpse of her pert booty. Three rolls of toilet paper could be seen hanging on her back, while she also held one of the rolls in her hands. She completed her unusual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Anella wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. She also covered her face with a protective mask.

The picture was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, while Anella could be seen standing atop a rock. She struck a side pose, extended one of her arms toward the camera, and lowered her gaze to strike a pose.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has amassed more than 77,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 600 messages in which they not only praised her sexy body but also expressed their amusement on her decision to use toilet paper instead of clothes.

While most of the comments were positive, some users also expressed their disapproval and wrote that the model wasted a “rare commodity.”

“Okay, so it was you who bought all the toilet paper and left us empty-handed [laugh emoji],” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, what a sexy body! Why did you hide it with toilet paper?” another user questioned.

“You are so beautiful! The award for the most expensive outfit goes to you, lol,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, who totally ignored that Anella has a boyfriend, asked her to be his wife.

“You are gorgeous! Will you marry me?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so stunning,” “you’re hilarious,” and “hottest model ever,” to express their admiration for Anella.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including British beauty queen Chloe Othen, Lily Ermak, Nina Serebrova, Brooke Lynette, and Diana Melison.

Whether she opts for stylish clothes or decides to wear toilet paper, Anella never fails to impress her followers with her sexiness. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she posted a hot snap earlier this month in which she could be seen rocking a black-and-white patterned bikini, embellished with cowrie shells and beads. As of this writing, the pic has garnered more than 84,000 likes.