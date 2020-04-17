‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Movie Reportedly In Development

According to the rumor, Daryl Dixon will set off in search of Rick Grimes.

According to We’ve Got This Covered, AMC is currently developing a spinoff movie based on The Walking Dead character, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

A source close to the outlet has reportedly stated that AMC is set to develop a movie based on Daryl Dixon’s search for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Rick went missing in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, after an explosion at a bridge. His body was never recovered and the communities assumed he had died. However, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne (Danai Gurira) has since discovered that he is still alive and has set out in search of him. Viewers, of course, knew this immediately as he was shown been flown away by helicopter by Jadis/Anne’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) mysterious group.

In addition to Daryl’s search for Rick, the outlet suggests that the movie could feature “some flashbacks with his volatile brother Merle, who died in Season 3.”

Daryl Dixon has long been a fan-favorite character who did not appear in the comic book series on which it is based. This means that his story has always been entirely open to interpretation by AMC and his story could, literally, go anywhere. It is also known that he has a strong bond with Rick, so it makes sense that he would be eager to search for him once he finds out this character is still alive.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

AMC has previously stated that a trio of movies detailing Rick’s life after his rescue is in development. Theoretically, with Michonne leaving the TV series in Season 10 to search for Rick, one of those movies could deal with her search, while another could follow Daryl’s subsequent journey. Finally, a third movie could show Rick’s life after he was rescued and also introduce Jadis’ group in more detail.

Already, this group has featured in the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead and was expected to appear in the limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. However, World Beyond‘s premiere has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This movie has not yet been officially greenlit by AMC according to the source. However, We Got This Covered can often be considered a reliable source as they have managed to break entertainment news such as the fact that “Disney was developing a live-action Robin Hood and that Han was returning for Fast & Furious 9.”

Of course, as with all unsubstantiated rumors, viewers will just have to wait and see if the network makes an official announcement regarding this potential Daryl Dixon spinoff.