Garcelle Beauvais Wishes Denise Richards Stood Up For Herself During ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Garcelle Beauvais believes Denise Richards took a lot of heat on the show.

Garcelle Beauvais wishes her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, had stood up for herself a bit more during production on the show’s recently premiered 10th season.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish on April 16, Garcelle, who joined the Bravo series in a full-time position in August of last year after the exit of longtime cast member Lisa Vanderpump, said that she has been friends with Denise for quite some time and knows that she always takes the high road, even when that means that she doesn’t give herself a chance to defend herself.

“She’ll take a lot of crap, and she won’t necessarily give it back,” Garcelle explained.

In sneak peeks at the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, it will be revealed that a number of affair rumors were brought against Denise during production in 2019 which suggested she had hooked up with her co-star, Brandi Glanville. However, rather than confront the reports head-on, Denise seems to dodge questions about her private life at all costs as cameras and many of her co-stars attempt to get her response.

“With her, seeing how things developed, sometimes I wish she stood up for herself a little quicker or gave back some sass. She tended to walk away a lot and didn’t want to deal, hoping that things would just sort of blow over, and I think that’s the opposite with these ladies,” Garcelle explained.

Because she has also dealt with her personal struggles being spotlighted by the media in the past, Garcelle believes she and Denise have a lot in common. That said, when it comes to being confronted with false reports, Garcelle seems to think that the best way to move forward is to face things right away.

Continuing on to The Daily Dish, Garcelle said that because Denise avoided conflict during Season 10, her drama with her co-stars snowballed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle Richards recently opened up about the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while appearing on E! Network’s The Daily Pop, saying that a “bomb” was dropped during production.

Richards also said that the fourth wall of production between the cast and it’s staff was broken on occasion, which fans saw in the sneak peek at the remaining episodes as Denise seemingly stormed off on a number of occasions after being confronted with rumors she didn’t want to talk about on-camera.