Instagram Model Camila Bernal Wears A Tiny Black Thong & Ties Up Her Shirt To Flaunt Her Midriff

Instagram model Camila Bernal impressed her 1.3 million followers with a sexy pic that left very little to the imagination earlier today. Not only did her tiny black and pink lace thong barely hide her nether regions from the camera, but she also tied her see-through white t-shirt in a knot to reveal her flat stomach.

“My fit from now on,” wrote Camila in her caption, referring to her quarantine outfit while stuck indoors.

Camila set up her camera a few feet in front of her so she could fit the majority of her incredible figure within the frame. She stood with her left hip cocked to exhibit her thick thighs and curvy hips. Her tiny high-cut panties showed off plenty of skin, with only a triangular-cut piece of fabric hiding her pelvic region from view. Camila opted to go braless beneath her thin white top, leaving her breasts somewhat visible beneath the fabric.

To complete her look, Camilla left her straight hair loose, letting it cascade down her front. She rocked a full face of makeup with an application that included glossy brown lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, brown eye shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. Camila evidently spent time grooming, plucking, and lining her eyebrows, too, since they looked flawless.

Camila often shares sexy snapshots on her Instagram page. She seems to enjoy teasing her followers by showcasing her incredible body and her favorite physical assets. Her latest image racked up more than 24,100 likes and over 360 comments from fans eager to compliment Camila. Several of them also added that they were pleased to see she left her stretchmarks unedited, as it made her seem more down-to-earth and natural.

Two of Camila’s famous colleagues, Bruna Rangel Lima and Natalia Garibotto, also liked and commented on her latest share.

“Am I in Heaven or what?…” asked one admirer.

“SUCH A GORGEOUS PRINCESS WITH AN AMAZING BODY,” gushed another fan. They trailed their comment with tons of emoji, alternating between heart-eyes, peaches, and flames.

“Wonderful and every day more beautiful!!!” raved a third person, trailing their remark with several red heart emoji.

Amazing I have the same stretch marks from my babies it’s beautiful!!” chimed in a fourth user, inserting a crying emoji and a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Camile had shared a sweet pic of herself wearing a red bikini while lounging on a boat. She was photographed sitting beside an adorable baby.