Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Ensemble

Lindsey Pelas showcased her assets in her most recent Instagram upload, wearing a flirty ensemble that flaunted her cleavage. She shared the three-photo slideshow on Thursday, April 16, much to the delight of her 9 million followers.

The blond bombshell wore a black-and-white T-shirt with a large cutout at the chest that showed off her voluptuous bust. The black part of the garment looked like a camisole, whereas the white section looked like a T-shirt cut above the chest. She paired the blouse with high-waisted, light-wash jeans with a three-button fly. The distressed denim, which featured multiple rips, hugged Lindsey’s curves in all the right places.

Lindsey’s hourglass figure was on full display in the images, the pants snugly fitting her derriere. The jeans sat high on her hips, showing off her taut midriff. Her ample cleavage was the focal point of the photos.

She sat on a white wall with a bright blue sky and green plants behind her.

In the first snapshot, Lindsey posed with her legs spread, one hand on the back pocket of her jeans, her other arm resting between her legs. Her platinum hair was tossed over one shoulder. The second image was similar to the first, though the model seemed to be in the middle of moving her arms in this photo. She posed with her pearly white teeth showing, a slight smile on her face.

In the third shot, Lindsey pressed her arms against her chest, emphasizing her bust. She tilted her head downwards, staring at the camera with bedroom eyes. Her plump pout turned up in the corners.

Her dark brows were shaped and arched. Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara. Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a deep watermelon shade.

She completed the look with dainty diamond earrings.

The Instagram set racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 370 comments within 45 minutes. Her followers flocked to the comments section of the post, showering her with praise and compliments.

“Stunning as always,” wrote one fan, adding a flame emoji and red heart.

“You are gorgeous,” fawned another, including three heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful,” said a third follower, punctuating their comment with kiss emoji.

“Very-very [flame emoji],” complimented a fourth social media user.

As The Inquisitr readers and Lindsey Pelas fans know, the model often shares sultry photos on her account. One of her most recent pictures featured her posing in a plunging white top that showcased her cleavage.