‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp On Cast’s Issues With Her Friendship With Kyle Richards, Her Runway Walk

Teddi Mellencamp's co-stars aren't all fans of her friendship with Kyle Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards’ friendship has turned out to be a problem for some of their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

During a Q&A with her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories on April 16, Mellencamp addressed the relationship she shares with Richards and described her as one of her best friends.

“[Kyle is] one of my besties, which may or may not rub a couple people the wrong way,” Mellencamp told a fan who asked about the genuine friendships she shares with her cast mates.

Although Mellencamp went on to say that she did not know Richards prior to joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2017 for Season 8, the two of them have established a very solid friendship with one another and are frequently seen spending time with each other in Los Angeles, even when cameras aren’t rolling for the Bravo reality series.

Richards even visited Mellencamp in the hospital in February when she gave birth to her third child, daughter Dove, and was seen going on a walk with the infant shortly thereafter.

While Mellencamp noted that each season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gets easier because her relationships with the other women have gotten stronger and deeper, she also said meant that the arguments and feuds they do have with one another are more intense now that they are closer to each other.

As the Q&A continued on her Instagram Stories, Mellencamp opened up about her walk down the runway during Richards’ fashion show at New York Fashion Week on the premiere episode of Season 10, saying that while it wasn’t the best walk, she was proud to have supported her friend at her show.

“Obviously I have a hot mess walk. It’s not my strong suit but I was there supporting my friend and, I did end up in Vogue.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Richards was dealt with backlash over her friendship with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Mellencamp, on Instagram in March, which she quickly clapped back at in a comment. As All About the Real Housewives revealed on March 20, a fan sent a message to Richards in which she noted that Richards should make an effort to rekindle the “genuine relationship” she had with Lisa Vanderpump and abandon her relationship with Mellencamp.

“Teddi [Mellencamp] is not good for you,” the person wrote.

“How do you know what is good for me?” Richards replied.