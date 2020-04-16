Bruna Rangel Lima Teases Fans In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit: ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothin’

Bruna Rangel Lima captivated her audience with her most recent Instagram photo update that showed her in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. The hot new photo is the model’s fifth update in only two days, and as with her other steamy shares — her fans have gone crazy over this one.

The sultry new shot captured the model posing outdoors where sunlight illuminated her bronze complexion. Lima appeared in front of a wooden fence that had a few inches between each board, allowing for some trees and a car to be seen through the structure. She added a geotag in Miami, where she has been continuing to model since social distancing standards have been put in place. According to Lima’s caption, this photo was part of a more extensive shoot that was done with her photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr.

The Miami-based model struck a sexy pose, leaning her booty against the fence and giving an alluring stare into the camera. Her white swimsuit nearly showed her body in its entirety, boasting a scooping neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage. The scandalous piece was only held together with a small metal clasp in the middle, drawing further attention to her busty top.

The middle of the ensemble featured a cut-out, allowing for Lima’s to be seen. The bottom was just as revealing, boasting an insanely high cut that showcased not only her hip bones and sides, but also her round booty and fit stems. The model added a few simple accessories, including a gold chain belt that was worn around her waist, showing off her tiny midsection. The model also wore a small silver necklace with a heart charm on the end.

To add further glam to her overall look, Lima styled her long, highlighted locks with a part in the middle. Meanwhile, she added some small curls to the end of her tresses, which fell past her chest. The 24-year-old opted to sport an expert application that included defined brows, light peach eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and a nude lip.

The Bang Energy model’s fans have given the upload a ton of praise so far with over 18,000 likes and 200-plus comments within only 15 minutes live on her page.

“I love your look!!!!!!,” one fan commented, adding a series of pink heart emoji to the end of their post.

“Natural hottie natural cutie natural pie natural sweetie natural smile melted my.heart, my soul, my.angel sent by God Jesus Christ,” a second follower raved.

“Beautiful angel, I love you,” one more wrote.