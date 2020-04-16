Jim Edmonds Confirms He’s Dating Woman He And Ex-Meghan King Edmonds Had A Threesome With

After months of speculation and accusations, Jim Edmonds finally confirmed that he is dating the woman that he and his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, had a threesome with years ago.

As Hollywood Life reports, Jim posted an Instagram story featuring him and Kortnie O’Conner working out in his home gym. In the post, Kortnie is working out on a floor mat while Jim smiles in the foreground.

“Quarantined workout partner,” he wrote.

In another image, the couple stands together in front of the mirror.

“Clearly @kortnieoc is not always taking it serious,” he captioned the post.

In a third image, Kourtnie poses while lifting weights and looking over her shoulder at the camera while Jim poses in front.

Jim and Meghan split just six months ago after being married for five years. The couple share three children, Aspen, Hayes, and Hart.

Meghan revealed that she and Jim were calling it quits after she discovered that he had been cheating on her.

“A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat. I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this…It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash,” she wrote at the time.

Since then, she had opened up about her marriage with the baseball star while chatting on her podcast Intimate Knowledge, saying that the two of them had engaged in a threesome with Kortnie, though she didn’t name the woman directly.

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome…So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine,” she said.

She added that things had since heated up between her friend and former partner after the one-time threesome and the two had gone to Mexico for a vacation together. Jim and Kortnie were caught on camera on the Cabo San Lucas vacation shortly after Meghan’s admission.

Jim has denied that he cheated on his wife, though he admits that he did send some inappropriate texts with an unnamed woman.

Now, it appears that the pair is Instagram-official after he called Kortnie his partner and revealed that he was in quarantine with her after he and his daughter tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.