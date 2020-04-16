Cindy Prado Sizzles In Tight Snakeskin-Print Workout Gear For Sexy Video

Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video that showcased her toned body in a tight workout ensemble. The outfit she rocked was from the brand Luli Fama, a Miami-based luxury swim and resortwear brand, and she made sure to tag them in the caption of the post.

On top, Cindy wore what appeared to be a sports bra with a snakeskin-print pattern across nearly the entire garment. A thick band of black went around the scooped neckline, which showcased a hint of cleavage. A thinner stripe of black went along the bottom of the bra, just beneath her bust, for an added detail.

She paired the sports bra with skintight shorts that came to just below her belly button. The shorts featured a mixture of plain black fabric and snakeskin-printed fabric, and hugged her curves perfectly.

She filmed the video on her balcony, with natural sunlight illuminating the shot. She added a few accessories, including some delicate layered necklaces, a pair of earrings, and a scrunchie around her wrist.

Cindy finished off the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and socks, and took her followers through a quick lower body workout. Her long locks flowed down in tousled waves as she showed her fans the moves, which included exercises like leg raises and lunges.

At several points in the video, Cindy zoomed in on her toned physique to flaunt it for her followers. She showed off her pert booty in the tight pants that clung to every single inch of her derriere, and also showcased her chiselled stomach.

Cindy didn’t use any equipment in the video beyond the mat she placed beneath her on the balcony, and a simple resistance band in a few moves. She simple used her body weight to sculpt her physique, and finished off the video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the video update, and the post racked up over 17,600 views within just 46 minutes. It also quickly received 89 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts on her physique and HIIT workout in the comments section.

“Get it girl! Inspiring me!” one fan said.

“Well done great training thanks a lot,” another fan said, followed by a trio of clapping emoji.

“Love it. So need to work out. Feeling really unfit right now being stuck indoors,” another follower commented.

“Beautiful babe,” another fan added simply.

From at-home workouts to sexy snaps, Cindy has been keeping her eager followers entertained with plenty of content during quarantine. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a double Instagram update in which she perched on the edge of her bd wearing a skimpy black swimsuit that exposed a scandalous amount of under boob. She cheekily mentioned in the caption that she discovered she could “tan from the comfort of my bed” if her balcony doors were open.