Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Physique In A Tiny Black Bikini

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio recently shared a sizzling snap with her 10.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her toned physique in a skimpy black bikini. While Alessandra didn’t mention where the swimsuit was from in the caption of the post, she tagged her own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, in the picture itself, suggesting that the bikini was from her brand.

Alessandra didn’t include a geotag that specified exactly where the shot was taken, but she appeared to have waded into a vast body of water. The water came to her knees, and she stretched her arms upwards to the sky in the sizzling shot. The sun appeared to be setting in the photo, giving the entire picture a magical glow.

Alessandra’s bikini was simple yet super sexy. The bikini top featured triangular cups that barely covered her ample assets, with thin strings that stretched around her neck and back to secure the top. It had a beaded embellishment between the two cups, drawing even more attention to her chest. The top managed to show off some serious cleavage as well as a hint of under boob, where one cup struggled to contain her curves.

The matching bikini bottoms sat low on her hips, and were crafted from plain black fabric. The low rise of the bottoms showed off plenty of her toned stomach, as well as her sculpted thighs. The sides of the bikini bottoms featured a subtle beaded embellishment that mirrored the feature on the top.

Alessandra’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in tousled, beachy waves, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all. She stretched out her body and closed her eyes as she allowed the sun to warm her bronzed skin.

She paired the stunning shot with an inspirational caption, and her followers absolutely loved the Instagram update. The post racked up over 30,600 likes within just 45 minutes, as well as 214 comments from her eager fans.

“Best body ever!” one fan commented.

“Yes, that’s true and you look fantastic. I wish you a nice day, dear Alessandra,” another follower said, referencing her caption.

“What an angel,” one follower added.

“Splendid! Spectacular! Treasure!” another fan said, unable to decide which compliment best suited the Brazilian bombshell.

While she shares plenty of sizzling swimsuit shots on her own Instagram page, Alessandra is often the model wearing the latest styles from Gal Floripa on the brand’s Instagram page. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Gal Floripa’s Instagram page posted a snap in which Alessandra rocked a red swimsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric of the swimsuit had a bit of a sheen to it, and the look showcased her curves to perfection.