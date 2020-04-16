Sommer Ray Stuns In See-Through Lacy Bra In Hot New Pics

Sommer Ray has been on a roll on Instagram today and has shared two new updates so far. And in her newest share, the fitness model flaunted her chest in a see-through, lacy bra. There were three snaps in the series and they were all in black and white.

In the first image, Sommer stood facing the camera straight on and placed her hands behind her back. She gazed at the camera with her head tilted slightly to the side and her lips parted in a coy manner.

Her outfit included a lacy bra that left little to the imagination. It had a soft v-neckline and floral accents. Plus, she sported a pair of high-waisted denim jeans with a waistline that fell directly on her belly button. Her toned abs were hard to miss and she wore her hair down and brushed mostly behind her back. Some of her locks obscured the side of her face and cast her left eye in the shadows.

Her makeup application included dark lashes and eyeshadow with lipstick. She accessorized simply with a thin chain necklace with no charm.

The second image was taken from further away and was cropped from Sommer’s head down to her upper thighs. She leaned against the white wall and crossed her left leg in front. She also left her hands by her sides and gave another flirty pout.

In the final shot, Sommer raised her left hand and placed it in her hair. She glanced down to her right side with her eyes closed and the lighting emphasized her toned physique.

The series has been liked over 148,700 times in the first 20 minutes since it went live. In addition, the model’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“Gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“You are fine,” declared another social media user.

“She knows what she’s doin,” noted a third supporter.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” raved a fourth admirer.

There were also many people who tried their luck at winning the $30,000 cash prize that she promoted in the caption.

Sommer also took to her Instagram page earlier today to share another six-part photo set, that time rocking a white bikini and a black coverup. The bikini had a structured top and her bottoms had a thong cut in the back. The coverup rested high on her hips and featured a thick black band with mesh fabric. She struck several poses outside in front of a large tree and was drenched in bright sunlight.