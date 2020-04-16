Bri Teresi Heats Things Up With Steamy Bathtub Shot

Bri Teresi’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild. The blond bombshell has been spending her time social distancing at home in California, but that has not stopped her from sharing steamy photos on her feed. In her latest upload, the model sizzled in a bathtub, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination.

The sultry new shot captured the model soaking in a tub at home. She geotagged the post in Auburn, California, where most of her photos have been taken in recent days. The image was taken at a downward-facing angle, showing off every inch of her body.

Teresi, who recently sizzled in ruched panties, looked relaxed in an oval tub that was lined with white tiles on the perimeter. For her soak, she didn’t include bubbles but instead added several colorful flowers to the water. Nearly stripping down to nothing, the Playboy model’s assets were barely contained by her outfit, but her fans hardly seemed to mind.

Teresi opted for a sheer white top that boasted a plunging neckline, hitting well below her chest. The garment was soaking wet, exposing the model’s fair skin beneath the fabric. The model used her hand as a shield to censor herself, but was still able to flaunt her ample cleavage and sideboob. The middle of the outfit featured a white tie, drawing even more attention to her busty assets.

Teresi appeared to go pantsless for the photo op, covering her lower half with several pink and purple flowers. For the post, she crossed her legs — further preventing herself from being exposed and ensuring she stayed within Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines.

In what appeared to be a relaxing and carefree day, the model opted to go jewelry-free, so as not to distract viewers from her figure. She wore her long blond tresses down and wet, showing some of her outgrowth with dark brown roots. The beauty also wore her usual glam, which included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

Fans have gone crazy over the sultry shot, double-tapping the photo over 10,000 times while showering Teresi with well over 200 comments. Many admirers commented on her flawless figure.

“Wow looking beautifully sexy Classy…,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“You are one extraordinarily hot woman. Love everything about your style,” a second admirer added.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying What you very beautiful Bri,” one more social media user raved, alongside a few flame emoji.