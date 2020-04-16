Braunwyn Windham-Burke Confirms ‘RHOC’ Cast Is Filming Season 15, Says It’s Easier Without Vicki And Tamra

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her family are filming while in quarantine.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and the returning members of The Real Housewives of Orange County are currently in production on the series’ upcoming 15th season, even though they are all quarantined separately.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on April 16, Windham-Burke confirmed that she and her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, are doing what they can to continue to document their lives amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

While discussing her charity, #WivesHelpingLives, which aims to offer support, advice, and charitable ideas on social media, Windham-Burke said that she is doing her best to showcase what she is going through at home with her husband Sean Burke and their seven kids because she feels it is important to be honest about their journey with viewers of their Bravo reality series.

“We can’t just go from ‘Oh, and then this happened.’ So no, we are going to do what we can to talk about it just for what we have at home,” she explained, adding that she believes she and her co-stars will likely be changed due to the health crisis the world is currently facing.

When Windham-Burke was then asked how filming has been going now that longtime Real Housewives of Orange County cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are no longer a part of the show, she explained that things have been much “easier” for her.

Although she did say she loves Judge and has remained in touch with her in the months since she announced her exit from the show in January, she appreciates the way in which certain dynamics amongst her cast mates shifted due to Gunvalson and Judge’s absence.

“I personally, feel so much closer to everyone that I’m filming with this season than I did last season,” Windham-Burke shared. “I feel like it just made it a lot easier to open up to everyone because everyone was sort of finding their place again. It just made my relationships with everyone much more authentic.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke also spoke of the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County during an interview with Danny Pellegrino on an episode of his podcast, Everything Iconic, last moth. At the time, after revealing that she and her co-stars were no longer filming together due to the shelter-at-home order, Windham-Burke said that once Gunvalson’s “inauthenticity” was removed from the show, she and her cast mates were able to connect in a much more “real and personable” way.