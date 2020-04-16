Sofia Vergara Sizzles In A Throwback Snap From The ’80s

Actress Sofia Vergara stunned her 18.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling throwback snap from decades ago in her latest Instagram post. She didn’t provide much context for what the shot was taken for, whether it was a candid or part of a photoshoot of some sort, but she did mention in the caption that it was captured in Colombia back in the 1980s.

In the picture, Sofia had one hand braced on something out of frame and the other hand resting on her hip. She looked stunning in a yellow one-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves and showcased her toned body to perfection.

The swimsuit had a v-neck neckline that dipped low, revealing a hint of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The retro suit also featured high-cut sides that stretched high above her hips, elongating her legs. The photo was cropped just below her hips, so her legs weren’t visible in the shot, but her hourglass physique was on full display.

Sofia’s lighter brunette locks tumbled down her back in effortless waves, and she had a beauty look that accentuated her natural beauty. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and she incorporated neutral tones in her eyeshadow. The statement feature on her face was her lips, as she rocked a deep brownish-red hue on her slightly parted pout.

Sofia wore a ring and bracelet to accessorize as she posed for the camera, flaunting her curves. While she looked a bit different than she does today, the Colombian bombshell appears to have barely aged in the decades since the sexy snap was taken.

Her followers absolutely loved the throwback shot from her past, and the post racked up over 178,300 likes within just three hours, including a like from her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter. The post also received 1,064 comments from Sofia’s eager fans.

“The 80s best decade in the last 100 years,” one fan said, loving the era that Sofia shared the shot from.

“As beautiful then as you are now,” another fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“40 years later still fine as wine,” one fan commented.

“Such a queen,” another follower remarked in response to the smoking-hot snap.

Sofia has been loving the throwback posts lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a video clip from the ’90s when she was a host on a Spanish language travel show, Fuera de Serie. The clip was taken from a trip to El Salvador, and Sofia waded through the ocean in a skimpy bikini, showing off her tantalizing curves for her followers.