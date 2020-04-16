Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pastel Blue Lingerie

The cosplay model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On Thursday, April 16, American cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing pictures, taken by the boudoir company Capitol Bombshell, show the 32-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a revealing lingerie set, that featured a sheer pastel blue bra and a pair of matching thong underwear, from the clothing company, Myla London. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. The tattooed model finished off the sexy look with a coordinating garter belt and nude thigh-high stockings with yellow detailing.

For the photo shoot, makeup artist and hairdresser, Lynne Evans styled Erica’s hair in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The glamourous application included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and red lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the first image, Erica sat, perched on the edge of a white leather couch, with her feet on the shag carpet. She turned slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The social media sensation looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, parting her lips. The following photo was taken had a higher angle. She lowered her gaze and placed one of her hands under her chin.

In the post’s caption, Erica asked her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to let her know which of the two pictures they preferred.

“1 something about it stands out,” wrote a commenter.

“Two all the way,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few followers, however, noted that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“Stunningly beautiful as always… Who could choose between two amazing examples of [p]erfection. So I’d just have to say both,” remarked one fan.

“Both! I make it a point to never choose between perfect and perfect,” quipped another admirer, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Fans seemed to adore the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.