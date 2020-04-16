Angela Simmons Appears To Wear Nothing But Heels & Accessories In New Instagram Pic

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram page today to share a particularly sizzling photo, as she appeared to go fully nude save for a pair of heels and accessories. Moreover, the Growing Up Hip Hop star promoted a line of hair extensions in the eye-catching update.

She posed on a wooden rectangular bench for the photo in a white room with tan tiled flooring. She sat on the right side of the seat with her left leg propped out from and her right knee bent in. Angela glanced at the camera with her chin lifted and her lips parted in a sultry pout. She placed her right hand between her legs and grabbed her elbow with her left hand.

The reality TV star sported a pair of dark cat-eye sunglasses with sparkling accents on the exterior rim. In addition, she rocked a large gold bracelet on her left wrist that was hard to miss.

If Angela wore any clothing, it was impossible to tell thanks to her pose. She wore her luxurious, voluminous hair down in tight curls and it cascaded down her figure onto her lower back. Her locks also fell down the front of her chest and obscured much of her physique. However, her bare derrière was visible and her toned legs stole the show.

Furthermore, her shoes were purple with pointed toes and her star tattoo was prominent on her left foot.

She tagged Dhair Boutique in the post and caption, a company that sells “unpressed natural human hair,” according to their website. Their extensions appear to mostly cost anywhere from $160 and up and their full wigs can cost over $500.

This photo has been liked over 19,900 times in the first 40 minutes since it went live, and Angela’s adoring fans headed to the comments section to let their opinions be known.

“GURL STOP!!! #ohbehave,” gushed an admirer.

“So sexxxxy in those heels,” raved a second follower.

“Ur confidence is amazing,” observed another social media user.

“You ready for that beach life!!” wondered a fourth supporter.

In addition, Angela showed off her flirty side in another Instagram photo that she posted yesterday. That time, she opted for a lime green snakeskin-print outfit that included an elaborate swimsuit and a jacket. She gave a smoldering look with her head tilted to the side and her locks were mostly brushed in front of her right shoulder. She tugged at her jacket sleeve with her left hand and posed outside. Behind her was a lush, green backdrop.