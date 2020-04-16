‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Classic Episode Featuring The Masquerade Ball

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 17, tease that the CBS Daytime drama will treat fans to another classic episode amid the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production on the soap one month ago. Tomorrow’s show is #4707, which was the masquerade ball that first aired in October 1991.

On Thursday, the show posted a video featuring Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) and Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) announcing the exciting replay. In the clip, Bregman and Bergman filmed from their homes. The Lauren actress reminded viewers that she dressed up as Marie Antoinette during the dramatic episode. Meanwhile, the Jack actor jogged people’s memory by mentioning he’d become Prince Charming for the event. Bregman teased her co-star by telling him that he is always charming.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jill actress Jess Walton previewed the repeat.

“It was an excuse for a huge extravagance,” Walton remembered. “The whole stage was the ballroom. They had these steps where everybody made their entrances. It was the most beautiful set. They had to constantly light and re-light real candles. We had tons of tables filled with wonderful food. All the flowers were real and magnificent. That’s back before everyone was concerned about budgets. I loved my Cleopatra costume.”

Walton noted that Jill had few friends at the time because she’d been so awful to everybody in Genoa City, which meant she mostly ended up talking to the extras that the show brought in to be the two men who stood beside her as Cleopatra, fanning her throughout the shoot.

The whole thing took three days, and not surprisingly, during the storyline, somebody ended up getting shot.

The event took place in the Colonnade Room. Katherine Chancellor and Rex Sterling dressed as Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts, and many long-time viewers will enjoy reliving the moments again. At the same time, some newcomers might appreciate seeing Kay, who left such a mark on the fabric of Genoa City.

Plus, Lauralee Bell, who portrays Christian, aka Cricket, shared some flashback photos of herself on Instagram Thursday. During the episode, she dressed as Marilyn Monroe, and she showed up with Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), who masqueraded as a beast. In one of the flashback photos, Lauralee posed beside her late parents Lee Phillip and William Bell. The actress reminisced about sitting around eating with her castmates, including Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), who dressed as a superhero for the fabulous event.

Fans will also get to enjoy the late Kristoff St. John as Neil Winters in the classic episode. He attended the ball as a gladiator.