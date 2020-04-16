Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Outfit And Invites Her Fans To A ‘Pillow Fight’

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins shared a seductive Instagram update with her 898,000 followers that showcased her curves in a skimpy black ensemble. Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she referenced her room in the caption, suggesting that the shot was taken at her home.

In the shot, Alexa kneeled on a bed that featured white and pale blue bedding, and a large gray upholstered and tufted headboard with sparkling embellishments. A few details of her space were visible, including a portait of a dog on the wall, a lamp with a plain white shade and silver base, and a few pictures on her night stand. However, the focal point of the snap remained Alexa’s killer curves.

She had her body turned so that she was facing away from the camera, and she glanced over her shoulder, delivering a seductive look. She rocked a skimpy ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that she has worn countless times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, Alexa rocked a black tank top that featured thin spaghetti straps and a criss-cross detail on the back. Her cleavage wasn’t visible because of the angle of the shot, but fans could see a hint of side boob, and could also see that the look was a cropped length that exposed some of her stomach and lower back.

She paired the sexy top with an equally revealing pair of bottoms. She showcased her curves in some high-waisted black shorts with a ruffled detail along the bottom that gave the look a flirty vibe. Her legs were slightly spread as she kneeled on the bed with her incredible stems on full display. In the caption of the post, she playfully invited her followers to a “pillow fight.”

Alexa’s blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek blow out, and she had a glossy nude hue on her plump pout. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 8,600 likes within just one hour. It also received 176 comments from her eager fans.

“A gorgeous blond in Black lingerie this truly takes my breath away,” one fan commented.

“I’m ready,” another fan said in reference to her caption, and followed up the comment with a series of flame emoji.

“Omg so hot,” another follower added.

Alexa has been thrilling her followers with sizzling updates during her quarantine. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of snaps in which she posed on a balcony in a figure-hugging velvet mini dress. She held a cocktail in one hand and a bottle of vodka in the other, and told her followers in the caption of the post that she was having a “sassy party at home.”