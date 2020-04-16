Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Wears Silk Bra While Covering Face With Charcoal & Black Clay Peel-Off Mask

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful 2000s girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself while at home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been staying inside and uploading content taken in their own household.

Roberts’ latest post is an advertisement. The “When I Grow Up” songstress stunned in a low-cut pink silk bra which was low-cut. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with a garment of the same color and material. Due to Roberts being captured from the waist up, it wasn’t clear what the exact item of clothing was. She accessorized herself with a thin bracelet and thick gold hoop earrings. The blond beauty put her hair in a white towel which she wrapped around her head. Roberts opted for red nail polish black mascara for the occasion.

In the photo, she posed in front of a plain white wall next to a plant. The “Whatcha Think About That” hitmaker directly faced the camera lens all wide-eyed. She raised her hand to her face, parted her lips, and rocked a shocked expression. She held the packaging of the product beside her in her other hand.

For her caption, Roberts asked fans “who isn’t loving a little self-care spa sesh at home” during these times. She explained that she was using a Charcoal & Black Clay peel-off mask from 7th Heaven Beauty which she said left her skin feeling soft and smooth. Roberts also noted that the product is cruelty-free.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“Very pretty, even with the mask on,” one user wrote.

“I love your PJs!!! So much pink!! I love it so much. Major Legally Blonde vibes!!!” another devotee shared.

“Omg, what is your secret to looking amazing in face masks?” remarked a third fan.

“And yet you still look absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I Don’t Need a Man” chart-topper wore a furry long-sleeved striped jumper that consisted of various colors while working on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. She paired the outfit with loose-fitted red pants and heels. Roberts sported her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down and shared a boomerang that included her other presenter, Amanda Holden.