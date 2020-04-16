Abby Dowse Sparkles As She Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing Blue Dress

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring around the world after she posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 16. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.2 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty of fans within minutes of going live.

The 29-year-old beauty took center stage as she was photographed outdoors basking in the sun. Abby exuded a playful, yet sexy vibe while she sat down on a white couch with her legs crossed. She averted the camera’s lens as she kept her eyes closed and held up a peace sign with her right hand. She sported a full face of makeup for the photo that complemented her tanned complexion, including foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, a light-pink lipstick, highlighter, and mascara.

Her long blond locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back in slight natural-looking waves. Furthermore, Abby was dressed to impress in a sparkling blue mini-dress that flaunted her killer curves.

The dress, which featured loose long sleeves, glimmered as it caught the sun’s rays. What stole the show, however, was the garment’s plunging neckline, which helped to display Abby’s full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. As the dress was extremely short, reaching just below Abby’s derriere, it also put her long, tanned legs on full display.

Abby paired the dress with an equally sparkling pair of silver stilettos and a few accessories that included two necklaces and a ring.

Abby did not indicate specifically where she was photographed but she mentioned in her post’s caption that she could not wait for the coronavirus pandemic to be over.

The snapshot was met with instant approval from a number of Abby’s fans, amassing more than 8,000 likes in just an hour after going live. An additional 200 followers also took to the comments section to offer praise to the model on her enviable figure, stylish outfit, and gorgeous looks.

“You are amazingly beautiful, Abby!! I always love your posts,” one user commented.

“So gorgeous, Abby,” a second fan added.

“That’s a good look,” a third admirer chimed in, adding a fire emoji.

“You are simply stunning girl,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Abby has served up a number of smoking-hot shots of herself on social media as of late. On April 15, she stunned her fans after she sported a barely-there workout outfit that left very little to the imagination and showcased her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The post has accumulated more than 47,000 likes so far.