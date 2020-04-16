Julia Rose Flaunts Bare Chest In The Snow

Julia Rose shared a sizzling topless Instagram pic yesterday with Bianca Ghezzi, and kept the trend rolling with her newest snap from today. She showcased her bare chest in a snowy landscape in what appears to be a throwback pic.

In the snap, Julia sat in a ski lift wearing a large yellow jacket that she left unzipped. It had black lining on the inside and a high collar. Moreover, she placed her pointer and middle fingers on either side of her chest in an attempt to censor herself, although a hint of her nipples peeked through. This left her cleavage and underboob on full show, along with her toned midriff. Her side rib tattoos were visible too, including the arrow tattoo on her right side.

Julia closed her eyes and stuck her tongue out in her typical fashion and appeared to be having a ton of fun. She also wore a pair of dark ski pants, an orange beanie, and a pair of ski goggles with orange and yellow reflective lenses. However, she didn’t wear any jewelry and the focus was left on her physique.

She wore her hair down and her locks were tucked in under her jacket. And her makeup application was hard to discern although it looked like she sported mascara and light pink lipstick.

Behind the model was a snowy landscape with treed hills. The image was taken on a cloudy day and she joked about the cold weather in the caption.

The picture has garnered over 293,600 likes in the first hour since it went live, and plenty of her admirers took to the comments section to gush about her looks.

“You posted this pic and my jaw drops [sic] to the floor,” raved a devotee.

“Haha you’re so funny julia!” exclaimed a second admirer, responding to her caption.

“Don’t catch a cold,” advised another follower.

“Oooo the puns, love a good pun every once in a while, and that must’ve been a bit cold up there,” wrote a fourth fan.

In addition, Julia left little to the imagination in her other share from yesterday with Bianca. The post promoted a mud wrestling contest and the duo struck similar poses for the picture. They wore only tiny bikini bottoms and flipped off the camera with both of their hands. They placed their hands in front of their bare chest, closed their eyes, and stuck their tongues out. Julia rocked orange bottoms with clear straps and Bianca opted for pink bottoms.