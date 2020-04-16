Teddi Mellencamp Talks Being Pregnant On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Shares Thoughts On Dorit And Sutton Stracke

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her pregnancy and her thoughts on her co-stars.

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her pregnancy and her thoughts on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on April 16.

Just hours after the 10th season of the Bravo reality series premiered, Mellencamp answered a series of questions from her fans and followers about her third pregnancy, her ongoing drama with co-star Dorit Kemsley, and her thoughts on new part-time cast member Sutton Stracke, who was added to the show last summer with Garcelle Beauvais.

After one fan asked Mellencamp when she learned that she was expecting her third child, the accountability coach revealed she discovered her pregnancy two weeks before traveling to New York City wit her co-stars to attend Kyle Richards’ fashion show. However, she began filming prior to the trip and first share her baby news with Richards during a scene that was seen only briefly on Wednesday night.

“I knew [I was pregnant] about two weeks before we went to New York. I was already filming but a lot of that week we haven’t seen. I don’t know if we’ll see it later but I had told Kyle two weeks prior. You see a flashback scene to it and I told the rest of them in New York,” Mellencamp recalled.

Moving on to another question, Mellencamp addressed her ups and downs with Kemsley, who she’s feuded with ever since she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its eighth season, saying that although they are currently friends, they do “get into it quite a bit.”

“I think we communicate very differently which gets us on that hamster wheel sometimes and last night she did call me judge-y,” Mellencamp explained.

As for her thoughts on Stracke, Mellencamp admitted that Sutton came in hot before noting that she was surprised to see the negative things her co-star said about her in her cast confessionals.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Mellencamp opened up about filming the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while pregnant during an interview with Us Weekly, admitting that because she had a different perspective on life at the time she was expecting, she was less anxious during Season 10 than she was during Seasons 8 and 9.

“I feel now that I’ve been able to do this pregnant, I could probably do anything,” Mellencamp joked.

Mellencamp welcomed daughter Dove at the end of February.