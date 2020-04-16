Lauren Dascalo Bares Cleavage In Push-Up Corset Bodysuit For Sexy Instagram Share

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. In a new photo on her feed, the model sported an all-black, corset-style bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her cleavage and showed off her stunning curves.

The photo showed Lauren sitting on her carpet in front of a plain, white wall. Beside her, a green plant could be seen. Light appeared to be shining down on Lauren from somewhere off-camera, as the beams washed over her tan skin and highlighted her muscles. She looked casual yet sexy in her tight one-piece.

Lauren’s bodysuit featured a thin line of buttons traveling all the way down the center, showing off a bit of skin in the parted fabric. In addition, the demi-cut top appeared to push up her busty chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline. The skintight lingerie hugged her flat, toned tummy closely and followed the curves of her body.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit included high cuts that came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Lauren’s long, lean legs were fully on display.

Lauren accessorized her simplistic look with some layered, gold necklaces. She also rocked a subtle makeup look, including bright highlighter, cat eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

Lauren posed with one leg crossed in front of her body and the other lengthy pin extended out. She arched her back and popped her chest out to further emphasize her figure. She clasped her hands onto her leg, parted her lips, and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 6,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re amazing babe! So pretty,” one fan said.

“This improved my Thursday queen,” another user added with flame emoji.

“You’re so beautiful, it’s surreal,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re very pretty I hope you have a wonderful day today,” a fourth fan said.

Many followers simply expressed admiration for Lauren using various emoji.

Of course, Lauren has made it clear that she can pull off any look, from lingerie to swimwear to loungewear. Earlier this week, she opted for a minuscule, black thong and a cropped turtleneck that left little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.