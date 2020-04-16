Dorinda Medley Reacts After ‘RHONY’ Cast Shades Bethenny Frankel, Admits She Was A ‘Star Player’

Dorinda Medley knows Bethenny Frankel was a valuable part of the series.

Dorinda Medley doesn’t seem to agree with the sentiments of her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars when it comes to their thoughts about Bethenny Frankel and her absence during Season 12.

During an interview with People TV days ago, via YouTube, Medley said that while a lot of members of the cast, including Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, have made it clear that they are happy Frankel has moved on to other things, she believes Frankel made for great television and wishes she was a part of the new episodes.

“I know Ramona has said [the season will be better without Bethenny] and the other girls have been vocal about Bethenny. [But] Bethenny is great TV,” Medley stated.

According to Medley, she doesn’t care what any of her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars have to say because she’s sure that Frankel brought value to the series, just as a star player does on a football team. As Medley explained, she believes she and her cast mates are like a football team because they “fight hard on the field and pat each other on the a** on the way out” and knows that Frankel was one of their “star players.”

“I missed her,” she admitted.

Medley then said that even though she wishes Frankel were featured on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, she doesn’t believe that her absence means the rest of the cast won’t have a good season. Instead, she feels that each and every cast member is like a different ingredient for a cake.

“Every ingredient is important [but] sometimes you can do without a little vanilla, she joked.

Medley went on to say that because Frankel was not a part of the new episodes, she and the other returning members of the cast worked extra hard to provide viewers with a great show.

As The Inquisitr revealed earlier this week, Medley also addressed Frankel’s departure from The Real Housewives of New York City during another segment of her interview with People TV, telling host Daryn Carp that she was shocked to learn Frankel had quit the show just one day before filming on Season 12 began.

Medley also told Carp she and Frankel were chatting about their filming schedules up until three days before her exit was confirmed.

“We were talking about our filming schedules together,” Medley recalled, via a clip shared on YouTube.