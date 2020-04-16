Jinger Duggar Rocks Skinny Jeans & Snakeskin Shoes For Quarantine Q&A With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

JInger and Jeremy took some time out to answer a few fan questions on Wednesday.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been living the quarantine lifestyle in LA during the coronavirus pandemic just like everyone else in California and beyond. The Counting On stars have both been keeping their fans updated on their family of three, especially with photos of daughter Felicity. However, their latest post was just the two of them as they decided to do another Q&A on Instagram. Jinger certainly impressed her 1.3 million followers with her amazing outfit choice.

The Duggar daughter swapped her recent sweatshirts that she had been wearing frequently while at home to a casual, but chic ensemble for the Q&A. In the video that was shared on Wednesday, Jinger is seated in a chair next to Jeremy wearing a rust-colored cardigan with a brown blouse underneath. She has on a pair of dark skinny jeans as well. However, it was her snakeskin shoes that seemed to gain attention. Duggar fans commented on how much they loved the whole look, especially her shoes.

“I LOVE your shoes. Where did you get them?” one follower wanted to know.

“Jinger, you look beautiful!!!” another fan said.

The TLC star had her blond highlighted hair done up in soft curls. Her makeup consisted of smoky eyes, a light glossy lip color, and a a touch of color on her cheeks. Many of her fans commented on how she is glowing these days. Many think that she is expecting her second baby, but that is just speculation for now. Nothing about another child for the couple has been confirmed.

Jeremy is seen in a pair of black pants, a blue blazer with a white shirt underneath, and white sneakers. Felicity may have been down for a nap or down for the night as she was nowhere to be seen in the video.

What did Jinger and Jeremy chat about in the video? They talked about how they are spending their time at home during the coronavirus outbreak. They are doing puzzles together and enjoying their time at home with Felicity. The 1-year-old and her daddy have a dance-off every night, as Jeremy revealed. He said that his daughter always beats him at it.

The reality stars also revealed that they are watching a lot more TV than they are used to. These days they have been binge watching various shows and movies. They mentioned really liking The English Game on Netflix and The Great British Bake-Off. They asked their fans for some recommendations on a few good shows that they could check out.

Last month, the couple also shared an update as they were in lockdown mode with Felicity. Jeremy has been working from home, but he, Jinger, and their daughter love to spend some time outside in their yard when they can. Felicity loves to pick oranges off the trees and use them as tennis balls.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may end up filming another round of questions from fans. They dubbed this their first J&J “Quarantine” Q&A, so this may be a hint that there is another one on the way soon.