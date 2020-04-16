Kristen Doute Does Not Think She’ll Be Invited To Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark’s Wedding, Explains Why

Kristen Doute doesn't have a positive outlook on their relationship.

Kristen Doute doesn’t seem to have much hope for a future reconciliation with Stassi Schroeder.

While appearing on the latest episode of Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that while Schroeder previously said there was a 50/50 chance that she would be invited to her and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy, she no longer believes things will be mended between them by the time the couple walks down the aisle later this year.

“I don’t think I will be [invited],” Doute admitted.

According to Doute, she believes that every time she and Schroeder get to a place with one another that feels calmer than what fans have been seeing of them on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, something happens that results in them going right back to where they were when things between them became strained last summer.

As fans of the show have seen, Doute and Schroeder butted heads throughout production on Season 8 after Schroeder and Katie Maloney began to suspect she was lying about the nature of her relationship with hew now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter.

One of those things that happened that led to a further divide between Doute and Schroeder was a diss Doute aimed at Schroeder during a Vanderpump Rules: After Show taping last month. On the show, Doute took aim at Schroeder for supposedly thinking to high of herself before suggesting that no one would care about Schroeder, or her podcast, in 10 years.

Looking back on her comments about Schroeder on Scheananigans, Doute said that she’s accepted responsibility for the mean comments she made about Schroeder and apologized to her for them. However, as she also stated, her apology didn’t seem to be enough for Schroeder and the two women have been at odds ever since.

“So that’s where we stand and I think that’s where it’s going to stay. If I have to be okay with that, I will be,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder addressed her feud with Doute during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, in March, explaining that because Doute recently lashed out at her by taking aim at her work ethic during a Vanderpump Rules: After Show, she shouldn’t expect to be getting an invitation to her October wedding in Italy.

“Don’t expect a wedding invitation and wonder why weren’t friends when you’re sitting there on [a Vanderpump Rules: After Show] talking about me that way,” she said, according to Us Weekly magazine.