Donald Trump Reverses Stance, Tells States ‘To Call Your Own Shots’ On Reopening

"You could open before the date of May 1,” Trump said.

The White House has been eyeing May 1st as the day the government might begin recommending that states relax social distancing standards. But on a Thursday phone call with governors, President Donald Trump told states that they will be the ones to decide when to open – whether that’s earlier than the May 1st deadline or not.

Just three days prior, Trump had said that he, as the leader of the United States, would be the one to determine when states should open and that he had “total” authority, as the New York Times reports.

But on Thursday’s call, he reversed that stance, saying it is up to the governors to decide when to open. The Times described his tone as “deferential” to the state leaders, stepping back from his assertion that he would tell governors how and when to act.

Instead, he said that the federal government will support whatever they decide.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” he said. “You’re going to be calling the shots. We’ll be standing right alongside of you and we’re going to get our country open and get it working. People want to get working.”

That doesn’t mean that he didn’t express a preference for when states should open.

“Some of you are in very, very good shape to open quickly and, if you’d like, according to the guidelines, you could open before the date of May 1,” he said.

“If on the other hand you want to take your time,” he said, that would be fine.

As part of the president’s new goal of helping governors fight the novel coronavirus, it’s expected that he will announce an initiative to help states pay to track the spread of the disease, something that experts say is essential to easing social isolation guidelines. The country still lacks the testing and personnel capacity to fully trace the disease.

An anonymous spokesperson said that Trump would be announcing a plan to help do contact tracing and testing within the states. They said that the goal was to help states “beef up” their capacity to perform these necessary functions so that “we don’t have a resurgence of cases to require the country to shut back down.”

Trump later announced that there would be a press conference Thursday evening to further discuss his plants to assist governors in re-opening the country.

There are no details, however, on what the new guidelines will entail.