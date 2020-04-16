Donald Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi For ‘Many Deaths’ By Encouraging People To Visit Chinatown In February

President Donald Trump has lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over social media, claiming that the congresswoman is responsible for “many deaths” after encouraging citizens to visit San Francisco’s Chinatown in February, despite the coronavirus threat.

The president made the comments on Instagram, attaching a video where Pelosi claimed that visiting Chinatown was “safe” and that “everyone should come to Chinatown.”

Trump noted in his caption that Pelosi made the remarks after he had closed the border with China as a precaution. He also accused her of deleting the video from her own Twitter account after COVID-19 became a major catastrophe in the country, claiming the lives of over 31,000 in the U.S. alone.

“Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician!” the president concluded.

The statements in the video posted by President Trump were not the only ones made by Pelosi during her visit to the famous San Francisco neighborhood.

“What we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here,” Pelosi said at the time. “Come because precautions have been taken. The city is on top of the situation,” she continued, per NBC Bay Area.

More of Pelosi’s comments were available on the Speaker’s website.

“Precautions have been taken by our city,” she reiterated. “We know that there is concern surrounding tourism, traveling all throughout the world, but we think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hope that others will come.”

“Don’t be afraid. Enjoy it all. It’s beautiful and there are some good bargains here now, so it’s a good time to come,” she later added.

At the time of the comments, infection rates of COVID-19 were still relatively low, with only 109 confirmed cases in the nation.

However, despite the low numbers, many people were nevertheless avoiding Chinese-owned businesses. The owner of Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, one of the facilities visited by Pelosi during her visit, claimed that the establishment was losing between $500 to $800 each day in profits compared to the year before.

He said that he believed the lack of tourism was due to “racism.”

However, in the nearly two months since Pelosi’s Chinatown visit, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed throughout the nation, with over 632,548 falling sick with the virus.

That said, San Francisco remains to be on the lower end of the spectrum, with 1,017 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

New York City remains the epicenter of the country, with nearly a quarter of a million people struck down with the virus and 11,586 reported deaths. Even the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, has confessed that he is “afraid” as a result of the pandemic, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.